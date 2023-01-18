News you can trust since 1832
Movie night: New bus service launches to take Winslow film-goers to Buckingham

Winslow Community Bus is introducing the new service following The Film Place’s move to its new venue

By Hannah Richardson
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 4:53pm

The Winslow Community Bus is starting a new service from next month, taking passengers to screenings at Buckingham’s Film Place.

The initiative follows The Film Place’s move to its new venue in the Vinson Centre’s lecture theatre.

Buses will leave at 6.30pm from the British Legion Hall on Elmfields Gate, with request stops at Great Horwood and Padbury, returning immediately after the film.

The Winslow Community Bus
Bus tickets cost £4.50 (cash payment on board) and must be pre-booked on 07483 336440 or email [email protected]

Passengers need to purchase their film tickets separately at www.thefilmplace.org.uk

February’s films are Boiling Point on Friday, February 3; Ticket to Paradise on Saturday, February 4; The Quiet Girl on Friday, February 10; The Banshees of Inisherin on Friday, February 17; and Living on Friday February 24.

The community bus also has two day trips next month – to The Boat Inn at Stoke Bruerne on Thursday, February 16, with a chance to visit the Canal Museum; and to Waterperry Gardens for snowdrop season on Tuesday, February 21.

The auditorium at the Vinson Centre

The Aylesbury Market Bus runs every Friday and Saturday morning and the Winslow Market Service runs every Wednesday morning.

The Buckingham Bus Service is on Tuesday, February 7, with an hour in town then an hour in Tesco, or two hours in Tesco.

The Westcroft Shopping service is on Thursdays, February 9 and 23.

And the Asda Shopping service, with the option to be dropped at MK1 for M&S, Primark, Next, etc, is on Monday, February 27.

See www.winslowbus.com

