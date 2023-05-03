Motorcyclist and car driver hospitalised after serious crash on A41 near Aylesbury

A motorcyclist and car driver have been hospitalised after a crash on the A41 near Aylesbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision near Ludgershall.

At about 11.15am on Saturday, April 29, a white and red-coloured Ducati motorcycle was involved in a collision with a yellow Triumph Dolomite car on the A41 near to Ludgershall.

Two people were injured in the collision

The motorcyclist came off his bike and suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

He sustained two broken wrists and fractures to his pelvis and neck.

The driver of the car was also taken to hospital with fractured ribs and collarbone. He also remains in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Martin Woodford of the, Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision occurred late in the morning on Saturday and I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed it to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam, I would ask you to please check this and contact us if it has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.