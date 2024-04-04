Motorcycle safety training courses coming to Thame to improve road awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialist motorcycle training workshop is coming to Thame later this month.

Oxfordshire County Council is encouraging motorcyclists to attend workshops designed to improve riders safety and skills.

The Be a Better Biker workshops have been organised by the council and the local fire service.

Training covers a range of skills bikers need:

-Manoeuvring

-Overtaking

-Cornering techniques

-An on-road assessment with a qualified observer

-A review of the on-road session.

-A session is being run at Thame Fire Station on Saturday 27 April. Other workshops are taking place at Kidlington Fire Station on Saturday 13 April and Saturday 11 May.

Andy Ford, from Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service’ community safety team, said: “Whether you are a relatively new biker, returning to motorcycling after a break or a rider who has years of experience, our Be a Better Biker workshops are suited to all.

“The day includes classroom based learning and a two hour practical ride out, where participants will develop skills to become better, safer riders.”

Anyone wishing to take part must hold a full and valid motorbike licence and have access to their own vehicle to use during the course.