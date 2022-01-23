Mortified family and friends pay tribute to 'happy, popular and honourable' Aylesbury murder victim Amir Shafique

Amir Shafique

The family and friends of Aylesbury murder victim Amir Shafique have paid tribute to a 'happy, popular and honourable member of the community' and say they have been left in emotional turmoil by his killing.

A tribute has today (23/1) been released on behalf of the family and friends of Amir, who died following an incident in Lembrook Walk in October 2020, following the sentencing of five men at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

“Amir was a happy, popular and honourable member of the community. His death has left so many people mortified and in emotional turmoil," a statement released via police written by Amir's best friend, brother and companion, Afzaal Hussain reads.

“For anyone who met Amir, the first thing they noticed was his infectious smile. His smile left an imprint on anyone who met him.

“Amir’s smile is what drew you closer to him and his personality is what made you adore him and his kind and caring nature is what made you love him.

“Amir was a giant spark of energy who would make everyone laugh.

“It breaks my heart when I stop and think about what happened to you.

“It doesn’t matter how much time passes, Amir your love will stay with us forever.

“We all miss you every minute of every day and will never truly understand how this has happened.

“Amir has left behind friends who adored him, brothers who miss him and parents who loved him.

“Amir’s death has had an effect on all of us, physically, emotionally and mentally.

“Amir, your loss is something which we will never recover from and we all pray for you every single day. I have plans to create a legacy for you that will never die.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.