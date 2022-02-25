Morrisons in Aylesbury offers free exclusive coffee recycling scheme

Morrisons in Aylesbury is launching a new coffee pod bag to encourage customers to recycle.

Using the recycling service, Podback, the supermarket retailer is the first in the country to roll out reusable coffee pods.

Over the coming weeks Aylesbury customers will be able to pick up free Podback Collect+ recycling bags from the supermarket's customer service desk.

The podback bags that will soon be available to customers

Customers are encouraged to fill the podback bags with used coffee pods at home, so they can be taken to one of 6,500 Collect+ organised by parcel courier, Yodel.

All postage back to Podback is free of charge, the supermarket confirms.

Through the Podback scheme, used pods are turned into aluminium ingots for new products - such as beverage cans, and used plastic coffee pods are also reused as items such as furniture.

A Podback spokesman said: "The used coffee grounds also go through anaerobic digestion - to produce a combination of biogas and soil improver."

Start recycling these pods

New data reveals that sales of coffee pods have increased by 32% from pre-pandemic levels, as more people have worked from home.

It is estimated that 1.2bn pods were bought in the UK in 2021.

Rick Hindley, executive director at Podback, said: “Podback provides consumers all over the UK with an easy way to recycle their coffee pods, no matter what brand they are buying.

"Morrisons is the first supermarket to become a supporter of the Podback scheme, as well as provide bags in store.

"This is a great step forward and progress towards ensuring recycling coffee pods becomes second nature.

"Our goal is to ensure every pod enjoyed is recycled and working with retailers, like Morrisons, is crucial to ensuring the scheme is convenient and simple.

"We welcome other retailers to join to make it even easier for consumers to recycle pods in the future.”

Nestle and Jacobs Douwe Egberts UK were the organisations involved in the launch of the scheme.

Participating brands include Nespresso, Tassimo, L’OR, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks by Nespresso, Starbucks by Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Cru Kafe, Artisan Coffee Co, Allpress Espresso, Colonna Coffee and Café Palmieri by Jomad Coffee.

Lorraine Wheeler, environmental packaging manager at Morrisons, said: “Many of our customers want to brew fresh coffee at home using a coffee pod.

"But to date, coffee pod recycling has been confusing for consumers, with several different schemes by multiple brands. Podback offers an easy, simple scheme for all of our customers.”