More than 300 people have been arrested and 1,000 tickets issued as part of a Thames Valley Police road safety operation.

Operation Spotlight, a national campaign which aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads, has seen police forces up and down the country aim to tackle the fatal four offences.

These are classified as speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use and failing to wear a seatbelt.

During an operation across the Thames Valley policing area, which covers Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire, during July, 163 people were arrested for drink driving and 165 for drug driving - a total of 328 arrests.

Meanwhile 690 tickets were issued by the force - 337 for speeding offences, 76 for being on a mobile phone while driving and 277 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Thomas, head of the force’s Roads Policing Unit said: “The figures during last months’ operation are tragically clear.

“These fatal four offences ruin lives every year and they are avoidable.

“If you commit any of these offences, you are increasing the likelihood of killing or seriously injuring not only yourself but others.

“We want everyone to be safe on our roads, please think twice and remind others to do the same, call them out.”

