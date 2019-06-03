More than 100 guests at Buckinghamshire's first community Iftar

Bucks County Museum welcomed more than 100 guests to their first community Iftar on Saturday May 25 for the breaking of the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

The evening's celebrations included the chance to look around the new CommUnity Voices exhibition with stories and objects from 11 different local communities and the Samurai exhibition.

The programme of speakers included David Lidington MP and Chris Pole from Aylesbury Vale District Council, recitations, translations and teachings from the Qu’ran and poetry from NOVID ending with the call to prayer at sunset and a meal.

Museum director Sue Shave said: “Bucks County Museum was delighted to welcome our Muslim community and to share in their special celebrations in our wonderful walled garden.

“We were so pleased that many other members of the local community also joined us to show their support for creating united communities that value and celebrate each other.

“It was such a privilege to be a part of our community coming together in this way.”

The museum is also hosting a celebrating communities event on June 15 and later in the summer an Eid Fayre on August Bank Holiday (in partnership with Aylesbury Town Council).