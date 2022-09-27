Money management advice on offer as many in Buckingham face financial crisis

For the past three years, Buckingham Parish Church has partnered with the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to run free money management courses in Buckingham, known as CAP Life Skills - with the next course set to start next week.

And CAP’s Buckingham Life Skills team are deeply concerned local people on low incomes won’t be able to afford rising energy costs during the colder months, despite the government’s recently announced energy price guarantee,

CAP Life Skills manager Brian Hubbard said: “The help provided by the UK government to keep down all our energy bills is welcomed and a massive relief to many people who would’ve otherwise fallen into fuel poverty and debt.

CAP Life Skills courses have been running in Buckingham for the past three years

Advertisement

“But the sad reality is we are still seeing many Buckingham families already in a financial crisis because they haven’t been able to afford rising costs throughout 2022.”

Across the UK, CAP has seen calls to the charity’s helpline rise by over a third in the first half of this year compared to 2021 and the amount of requests for emergency fuel top-ups for people unable to afford energy has doubled in the same period.

Brian said: “Many people living on a low income in our area simply can’t afford their energy bills and all the other rocketing living costs.

"This is resulting in debt, anxiety and fear and is why it’s vital we let people know we are here to offer our free Life Skills course to help them manage on a low income and offer other practical and emotional support.

Advertisement

Local woman Amanda, who completed the CAP Life Skills Course earlier this year, said: “I was nervous at first starting the CAP group but I had no need to be. The leaders are lovely welcoming people.

"They helped with all aspects of life and it was great to meet people to relate to, and sometimes just to have a good natter over a cup of tea.

"I have learnt lots from the Life Skills course that I will remember, such as budgeting, and it will help me in the future.”

Christians Against Poverty offers free debt help, practical and emotional support and budgeting skills, run in partnership with local churches. Its services are free and offered to people of any faith or none.

Advertisement

Brian added: “I encourage anyone struggling financially to contact us and come on our CAP Life Skills course starting Monday morning, October 3, so we can help them set up a budget, learn new money management skills so they can try to stay out of debt.

"It’s really difficult for people in Buckingham on low incomes to stay out of debt right now, with all the rising costs, but by attending our course we can give them some guidance and help.

“We are determined to continue bringing hope to our community throughout this difficult time by offering our practical and emotional support. We’d urge anyone who needs our help or who would like to support our work to get in touch.”