Money available for Aylesbury based charities to help support vulnerable women

Not-for-profit groups across Aylesbury Vale can apply to the Tampon Tax Community Fund to help support women and girls facing domestic abuse, period poverty, sexual abuse and mental health and long-term employment.

A further round of the Tampon Tax Community Fund is open to charities and community groups working with women of all ages and backgrounds to build their skills, confidence and

self-esteem.

£26,0000 of funding has been made available through the Heart of Bucks who are offering grants of up to £10,000.

The funding can only be used for projects or services that directly benefit women and girls and priority will be given to grassroots organisations, user-led organisations and sustainable

projects providing long-term solutions.

Henry Allmand, CEO at Heart of Bucks, said: “Grassroots groups are doing amazing work to support women and girls across Buckinghamshire.

"They often run on a shoestring budget and struggle to compete for the larger funding pots. We’re proud that Heart of Bucks is part of a national network of community foundations recognised by government for our local knowledge.

"We will use this vital funding to support the groups on the ground making such a big difference to women and girl’s lives.”

This is the second time UK Community Foundations has been selected by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to distribute the largest share of Tampon Tax funding. This is money raised through the levy on sanitary products which will be passed to small, local projects, working through the national network of Community Foundations.