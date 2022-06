Thames Valley Police had appealed for the public’s help in tracing a boy who had gone missing from Milton Keynes and was last seen in Buckingham.

Jason Adutwum had last been seen at the Premier Inn hotel in London Road, Buckingham, at around midday on Saturday (25/6).

Police announced on Wednesday morning that the Milton Keynes boy has been located safe and well after going missing last week.

Thames Valley Police