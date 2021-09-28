Missing man's body found in Aylesbury park
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious
A body has been found in a park in Aylesbury the search for missing man Jarek Kowal.
The 42-year-old was reported missing on Saturday (September 25). And police announced last night that sadly the body of a man located near to the River Thames bordering Meadowcroft Park is believed to be Jarek Kowal - although formal identification is yet to take place.
Inspector Andy Pearce, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Sadly, following searches carried out by officers, a man’s body has been found.
“His next of kin have been informed and are being offered support.
“Thank everyone who shared our appeal to find Jarek.”
The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.