Missing man's body found in Aylesbury park

A body has been found in a park in Aylesbury the search for missing man Jarek Kowal.

The 42-year-old was reported missing on Saturday (September 25). And police announced last night that sadly the body of a man located near to the River Thames bordering Meadowcroft Park is believed to be Jarek Kowal - although formal identification is yet to take place.

Inspector Andy Pearce, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Sadly, following searches carried out by officers, a man’s body has been found.

Jarek Kowal

“His next of kin have been informed and are being offered support.

“Thank everyone who shared our appeal to find Jarek.”