Missing man from near Tring found 'safe and well' police confirm

He was reported as missing yesterday
By James Lowson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:09 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed a missing man from near Tring has been found ‘safe and well’.

The police force has confirmed that Adam, 38, who is from Aldbury, was located after a social media appeal.

He was reported as missing yesterday morning (25 January).

A police force spokesperson said: “We can confirm he was found safe and well last night.”