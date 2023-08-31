News you can trust since 1832
She was reported missing earlier that day
By James Lowson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:39 BST

A missing girl from Aylesbury Vale was discovered hours after a police social media was launched appeal asking for help locating her.

Sienna, 13, from Wingrave was found safe and well yesterday evening (30 August).

Sienna has been found safe and well
Thames Valley Police confirmed the 13-year-old was safe last night, just a few hours after the force asked for the public’s help finding her.

Sienna was missing for over nine hours having gone missing from the village in Aylesbury Vale the previous afternoon.

A police force spokesman said: “We'd like to thank everyone for sharing our appeal to help locate her.”