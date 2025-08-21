Missing boy last seen in Aylesbury found 'safe and well' after social media appeal

By James Lowson
Published 21st Aug 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 11:49 BST
Cody has been found safe and well
A missing boy who was last spotted in Aylesbury has been found ‘safe and well’ after a widely-shared social media appeal.

This morning, Thames Valley Police confirmed it has located Cody and he is ‘safe and well’.

Yesterday, a social media appeal was launched to help find the 15-year-old who was last seen on the A413 in Aylesbury around 5.55pm on Tuesday. At the time Cody was seen in the Nisa local which is by the A-road.

It had previously been revealed that police officers were concerned for his welfare.

