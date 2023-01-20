News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Missing boy from Aylesbury found 'safe and well'

Thames Valley Police confirmed Kenzie was ok this morning

By James Lowson
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:24am

A 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury who was reported missing nine days has been found ‘safe and well’.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (20 January), that Kenzie has been located.

The police force launched an appeal on Tuesday (17 January) asking the public for assistance in finding the Bucks teenager.

Kenzie has been found 'safe and well'
Most Popular
Read More
No action taken in three-quarters of allegations against Thames Valley Police of...

Prior to today Kenzie had last been seen on 11 January.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Kenzie was reported missing on Wednesday 11 January, but has been located safe and well.

“Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.”