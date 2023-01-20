Missing boy from Aylesbury found 'safe and well'
Thames Valley Police confirmed Kenzie was ok this morning
A 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury who was reported missing nine days has been found ‘safe and well’.
Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (20 January), that Kenzie has been located.
The police force launched an appeal on Tuesday (17 January) asking the public for assistance in finding the Bucks teenager.
Prior to today Kenzie had last been seen on 11 January.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Kenzie was reported missing on Wednesday 11 January, but has been located safe and well.
“Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.”