Miss Buckinghamshire shares her story to dispel stereotypes around beauty pageants

Michaella Beckwith,the current Miss Buckinghamshire wants to dispel stereotypes of beauty pageant competitors as she is set to compete in the finals of Miss Great Britain in February.

Michaella Beckwith is 24-years-old and the current reigning Miss Buckinghamshire 2019/20.

Michaella Beckwith wants to dispel myths of people who enter beauty pageants.

She has decided to share her journey with the readers of the Bucks Herald, in order to dispel some myths about ladies who compete in beauty pageants.

Micahaella said: "The reason for entering the pageant was to break the typical stereotypes of pageants.

"I am an average girl, I am not a model.

"I want people to see that everyone is beautiful, no matter their size and shape.

"You don't have to look a certain way to be classed as beautiful!"

Michaella is set to compete in the finals of Miss Great Britain in February.

She continued: "I want to promote body confidence as I believe with social media, young girls are believing that they need to look like these photo-shopped models in order to be accepted, and that’s just not the case.

"This is an issue which is very close to my heart, and I have seen and felt the impact of the mental health issues that this belief creates."

Michaella wants to use her platform to encourage people to be confident by being themselves.

She added: "I believe strongly that everyone should feel confident being themselves and I would like to prove this in Miss Great Britain. I want to show everyone that looking a certain way does not make you happy, confidence within yourself makes you happy."

Michaella also says that she's not your 'typical' pageant girl.

"You expect pageant girls to be into dressing up, wearing heels all the time and not wanting to get dirty. However, again, this is misconceived."

Her hobbies include cars, and in particular modifying cars.

She said: "I have always loved cars, in particular modified cars, and have grown up in a family of mechanics and car enthusiasts and I am lucky enough that my boyfriend also shares my passion.

"I currently have a VW Scirocco R-Line which is my pride and joy. I get so many positive comments about it and I cannot wait to make additional mods to it. I am not afraid of getting my hands dirty!"