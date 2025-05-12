Members of the Milton Keynes Bolts ice hockey team have raised more than £1,000 for charity after pulling a 22 tonne steam train up and down the tracks at Quainton Railway Centre.

The ten-strong team towed the steam train up and down the 400 metre track as many times as they could in 45 minutes, eventually covering 2,000 metres.

Dressed in full ice hockey team kit and in temperatures of around 25C, the team set a record in terms of distance covered by participants in the challenge.

The Bolts, a recreational ice hockey team based in Milton Keynes, raised £1,055 in aid of Alec’s Angels, a charity set up in memory of Alec Jarvis, who died of astrocytoma, a tumour in the brain stem.

Bolts player Lucy Young, who took part in the train pull challenge said: "My teammate Joel initially approached us with this event back in January, wondering if we could put a team together and we had a lot of enthusiasm straight away.

"It would be a great team building opportunity for the club, all whilst having fun and doing something for an incredible cause.

"Last year, the two teams that participated managed to tow the train for 1200m and 1600m, so our competitive sides came out and we knew we had to beat that!

"We set up a JustGiving page before the event with an initial target of £500, but we were blown away by everyone's generosity and upped the target to £1000 and said we'd do the train pull in our hockey kit if we hit it.

"I had no idea what I was getting myself into when we all signed up and it was insanely tougher than I was expecting it to be!

"Although it was painful, and I could barely walk the next day, I would not hesitate to sign myself up again next year; as would a few of my teammates too.

"When we finished the train pull and Brian told us about the incredible work Alec's Angels does, it was difficult to not get emotional."

To find out more about the challenge and to donate visit the team’s Just Giving page.