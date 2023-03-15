Milton Keynes brain tumour charity welcomes landmark debate in House of Commons

A Milton Keynes charity founded by a Padbury woman has welcomed a landmark debate in the House of Commons.

Brain Tumour Research, founded by chief executive Sue Farrington Smith MBE, was mentioned, alongside the harrowing tales of some of its supporters, during a debate on brain tumour research funding in the main chamber of the Commons on Thursday, March 9.

It followed last month’s publication of a Pathway to a Cure – Breaking Down the Barriers inquiry report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours (APPBGT).

Sue Farrington Smith with Greg Smith MP at the launch of the inquiry report at Westminster

The report calls for wide-ranging changes to be made in how research into brain tumours is funded and calls out the current funding system as unfit for purpose.

It claims patients and families continue to be let down despite the promise of millions of pounds of investment which has not materialised, and raises issues in the treatment of terminally ill children denied access to last resort clinical trials despite their parents’ wishes.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the disease.

In his speech to the House, Buckingham MP Greg Smith paid tribute to Sue, who is one of his constituents, describing her as “one of the most inspirational campaigners and fighters on this cause”.

Greg Smith MP speaking during the Commons debate

He described how, following the tragic loss of her niece, Ali, just before her eighth birthday, Sue and her sister Julie Phelan, with the help of family and friends, launched the charity Ali’s Dream, a founding member of Brain Tumour Research, which raised £108,000 in its first year.

Mr Smith added: “Twelve years since its inception, Brain Tumour Research has provided funding in excess of £15 million to early-stage science and continues to support sustainable research across the UK, raising awareness of brain tumours and campaigning for better outcomes.

“Sue and everyone at Brain Tumour Research are true heroes, making a daily difference. They deserve to be recognised and credited for all they do.”

Mr Smith served on the APPG inquiry that led to the report and recommendations being published on February 28, on the eve of Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

He asked the Health Minister, Will Quince, to take the APPGBT’s “evidence-based report seriously and to act on its recommendations for the good of all brain tumour patients today and in the future”.

He added: “As others have said, despite £40 million being made available by the department and delivered through National Institute for Health and Care Research in 2018, less than half of that funding made it to researchers.”

Sue Farrington Smith said: “I was honoured to be recognised by Mr Smith, alongside my amazing and dedicated team, for the work we do to support vital research into brain tumours.