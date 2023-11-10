Milton Keynes-based The Caldecotte Xperience helping support young refugees

The Buckinghamshire Council’s Asylum and Migration team organised a visit to The Caldecotte Xperience for around 20 young refugees aged 11-18 who have all escaped war in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

They chose The Caldecotte Xperience with its variety of fun activities plus easy accessibility and everything in one place.

Clare Brown - Refugee Welfare Manager who has worked with the young people since they arrived in the UK, said:

“We decided to bring a group of young refugees here to experience a fun day of outdoor activities after everything they have faced over the last few years.”

Children on the Climbing Wall

Recognising the trauma that the children have experienced, the teams carefully planned the activities. The Climbing wall and water sports were perfect choices. The young people pushed themselves out of their comfort zone, building their confidence and resilience in a safe and supportive environment.

During the archery activity, one young boy’s skills really shone. He opened up to the group leader about how he had been a champion archer at home in the Ukraine.

The main aim of the day was they got to have fun and be children.