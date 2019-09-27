Military historian James Holland bringing a new look at Normandy to Aylesbury as part of Viney Memorial Lecture

Well-known military historian, writer and broadcaster James Holland is the speaker for this year's Viney Memorial Lecture at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on Friday October 11.

The talk is entitled 'A New Look at Normandy' and takes place at 7pm in the theatre's Second Space with tickets charged at £22.

James says of his talk: "I hope people will discover a very fresh analysis and that a lot of quite entrenched myths have been both questioned and kicked into touch."

James' works and TV documentaries include 'Big Week' - the story of the air battle prior to D-Day, 'Britain's Greatest Battle - Imphal and Kohima' and 'Normandy '44.

As well as writing and researching, James runs the annual Chalke Valley History Festival in Dorset, a week of talks and displays on social and military history.

James works alongside Stewkley born comedian Al Murray in making a series of podcasts on military topics.

The pair recently visited Arnhem in the Netherlands to join in the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem and make a daily podcast on the site of some of the turning points in the battle.

The Viney Memorial Lecture was established in memory of Major Elliott Viney DSO, founder of the Buckinghamshire Military Museum Trust, which seeks to preserve and safeguard the military heritage of the county, specifically that of the Buckinghamshire Battalions.

Major Viney was taken prisoner in Northern France in 1940 whilst serving with the Buckinghamshire Battalion.

He was a member of the family of printers who established Aylesbury printing and publishing business Hazell, Watson and Viney.

To purchase tickets for James' talk at the Waterside next month call the theatre box office on 0844 871 7615 or visit https://secure.atgtickets.com/online