Military historian James Holland bringing a new look at Normandy to Aylesbury

Well-known military historian, writer and broadcaster James Holland is hosting a talk at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on Friday October 11.

The talk is entitled 'A New Look at Normandy' at 7pm in the theatre's Second Space with tickets charged at £22.

James' works and TV documentaries include 'Big Week' - the story of the air battle prior to D-Day, 'Britain's Greatest Battle - Imphal and Kohima' and 'Normandy '44.

As well as writing and researching, James runs the annual Chalke Valley History Festival in Dorset, a week of talks and displays on social and military history.

James works alongside Stewkley born comedian Al Murray in making a series of podcasts on military topics.

The pair recently visited Arnhem in the Netherlands to join in the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem and make a daily podcast on the site of some of the turning points in the battle.

To purchase tickets for James' talk at the Waterside next month call the theatre box office on 0844 871 7615 or visit https://secure.atgtickets.com/online