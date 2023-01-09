Mild spell set to continue in Aylesbury Vale, but expect wintry weather to return next week

This last week has seen plenty of wet and windy weather across Aylesbury Vale. The wind and rain has, however, meant it has been unseasonably mild too.

Nearly every day last week saw maximum daytime temperatures reach double figures, typically between 10-13C. Considering the average maximum temperature for this time of year across Aylesbury Vale is around 7C, it means temperatures have been comfortably 5C warmer than normal at times.

Advertisement

More surprising than the daytime temperatures has been the overnight minimum temperatures. The average minimum temperature locally in January is 2C, but last week saw many nights where the minimum temperature was close to double figures at times. It did get a bit chillier at night from Friday but minimum temperatures were still around 4C-6C, which is above average.

It's all change again next week

Accompanying these milder temperatures have been wind and rain, with little in the way of sunshine over the last week. The weekend was especially grey with around 4-6mm of rain each day. These are not exceptional rainfall amounts for the time of year but, given the shorter days, it adds the January gloom.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain on the mild side through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but there are hints of temperatures returning to around or just below average next week, staying unsettled throughout the next week with further showers or longer spells of rain at times, some heavy.

Advertisement