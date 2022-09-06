Micropig racing on the lawn at glamorous Stowe wedding near Buckingham

But for wedding couple Maia and Matt Mills, both aged 26, there was one more thing needed to make their wedding day truly special – a visit from three adorable micropigs.

After the ceremony, Maia kicked off a fun afternoon of pig racing on the lawns of the historic house, with micropigs Freya, Loki and Thor from Amersham-based pig rescue centre Kew Little Pigs.

Freya, Loki and Thor took part in a fun pig racing session, with guests taking guesses on who they thought would win.Then Maia and Matt got into the piggy pen to stroke and pet the adorable animals, and pose for unusual wedding snaps.

Three special guests at Maia and Matt's wedding

Maia, who lives with Matt in London, said: "We really wanted some kind of animal event during the day, and I saw something online about pig racing. But we wanted to get into the pens and pet the pigs too, and not many providers offer that.

"I didn't really expect the pigs to be really good at the racing, and that made watching them even funnier, almost making it to the finish line and then getting distracted."It was also adorable to see the pigs playing and jostling with each other. It was a brilliant part of a brilliant day."Afterwards, the guests partied into the early hours, with entertainment from a magician, live music, a DJ and fireworks.Owner of Kew Little Pigs, Olivia Mikhail, said: "Loki, Thor Freya, and the Kew Little Pigs team absolutely loved being part of Maia and Matt's special day, and congratulations to a wonderful couple."Events like this are always a high point in our year, and the pigs love getting out and about to meet people and show what they can do."Our pigs are very friendly and sociable, as they live at the Kew Little Pigs attraction, so love a fuss and human interactions.

"They love to be brushed and stroked, so really enjoyed the day."Find out more about Kew Little Pigs here.

Maia and Matt pet the pigs. Picture: www.andysiddersphotography.co.uk

Maia and Matt's wedding at Stowe House. Picture: www.andysiddersphotography.co.uk