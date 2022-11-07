The NHS has quashed rumours on social media that a rat infestation was behind the sudden closure of a vaccination centre in Aylesbury.

But, a spokesman for the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) has confirmed mice were found on site.

Now the NHS has revealed plans to open another vaccination site near the Aylesbury location.

Guttmann Centre

At short notice Covid vaccinations were cancelled at the Guttmann Centre near Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Initially, a temporary closure was confirmed on 26 October, but then the following day an indefinite closure was announced.

An official reason wasn’t given for the closure with the NHS citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

This was a slightly different stance to the explanation given 24 hours earlier when the temporary halt on Covid jabs was put down to operational reasons.

Such was the short notice nature of the venue change, some residents were sent reminders about upcoming vaccinations, only to wake up to texts the following day stating their appointment had been cancelled.

Soon after the announcement, people took to social media speculating that the closure could have been caused by an unforeseen breakout of rats at the facility.

One Bucks Herald reader claims he was told by someone at the site that the closure was due to “vermin”.

This afternoon, a spokesman for the BOB ICB told The Bucks Herald: "We can categorically confirm there was no rat infestation at the Guttman Centre. The centre was due to close as a vaccination site in mid-November. The decision to bring forward the closure was taken after mice were found on the premises."Since the closure of the venue, we have continued to deliver the vaccination programme and we have worked with partners to provide the service while alternative premises are identified."We are planning to open another vaccination site in a nearby location, which we will confirm shortly."

In the weeks since the closure residents have been re-booking appointments at places further afield like Wing and Haddenham.