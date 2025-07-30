A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which covers Buckinghamshire, has been issued by the Met Office and is valid for Thursday July 31

The yellow warning, which means the warning has a low likelihood and a medium impact, is in force from 10am through until 9pm.

It means there is the chance that thunderstorms and heavy showers could lead to some disruption during the day.

The warning covers large parts of the east, south east and south west of the country, as well as London, and extends to areas including Bath, Suffolk and Dorset.

The Met Office is warning that any thunderstorms and heavy showers could produce torrential downpours in places, with the potential for 25 to 35 millimetres of rain falling within an hour, and 60 millimetres of rain within two hours.

There is also a warning that frequent lightning and hail could be additional hazards, with the storms expected to be confined more to the south and east of the warning area later in the day.

