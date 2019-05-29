Memorial Woodlands under threat by HS2 contractors

Rennie Grove Memorial Woodland, a tribute from people who have lost family at the hospice, is set to be disturbed by HS2 workers.

The charity was been given an acre of land near the station in Wendover where people who are involved with Rennie Grove were invited to plant native British Saplings back in 2010.

The site overlooks the village and the charity used the land to establish a memorial woodland on the site, creating a place of peace for reflection and remembrance.

It is located between Ellesborough Road and Bacombe Lane.

Native British saplings were planted on Saturday 6 February and Saturday 13 February 2010. A ceremony of dedication took place in the summer of 2010 when the trees were in leaf.

But now the peace and tranquility of the spot looks set to be disturbed by HS2 contractors and their workforce.

Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove Hospice Care said:

“Our memorial woodland in Wendover was planted with 450 native British saplings in 2010 to provide a beautiful place for future generations to visit, reflect and remember their loved ones.

"Donations from the local community helped to fund the woodland and many local families were involved with the planting.

"In addition to being used by local people, our annual Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge goes through the woodland giving walkers the opportunity to write messages in memory of their loved ones and hang them on the trees.

"The location of the one-acre woodland is currently very peaceful with views over the surrounding area of outstanding natural beauty and it will obviously be very disappointing if this reflective space for the local community is adversely affected by the construction of HS2.”

HS2 responded by saying:

“We understand some communities along the route are concerned about activity in their area, and we work hard to ensure that their concerns are understood and impacts are addressed.

“We are mindful of the significance of Wendover Memorial Woodland and have designed the route and our work to minimise impact. HS2 runs to the south west of the site and will be fully enclosed in a ‘green tunnel’ which will hide the railway from view.

“A small area of the site is required for a utility diversion, and we are working closely with our contractors to limit the amount of land we need and the time we need it for. Any work will be temporary and the Memorial Woodland will be fully reinstated when we have finished.”