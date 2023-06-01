University of Buckingham students had help to calm their exam nerves, thanks to an animal interaction event on campus last week.

Over six one-hour sessions, more than 90 students were able to bond with animals including Pigwidgeon the owl, guinea pigs, a bearded dragon, rats, tortoises and firm favourite Chip the performing dog, .

Every student had lots of time to interact with the creatures, there was lots of laughter and only one scream, when the owl flapped his wings.

A student makes friends with Pigwidgeon the owl

The animals were provided by Teaching Talons, an award-winning mobile zoo company based in Bedfordshire. This is their third visit to the university in the last two years.

Interaction with animals is known to have a therapeutic, calming effect that can positively impact the wellbeing of, in this case, revision-weary students.

Student Nicole Salgado Fernandes said: "It was such a great de-stress experience. Interacting with the animals was a new experience, so different from everyday stresses."

Holly Mortimer added: "I loved it. I'm a psychology student and it showed how animals can provide emotional support."

Getting to know a guinea pig

"Everyone had a chance to join in and it helped me forget about other stuff," said Hamza Alam.

The event was organised by the Friends of the University of Buckingham, who are great believers in the therapeutic effect that interacting with animals has on mental welfare.

A few weeks ago, the Friends organised a pony interaction event at Bryerley Springs Farm Equestrian Centre, in Great Brickhill, where students learned about the body language of horses and how to groom, clean and saddle them.

Chip the performing dog was a firm favourite