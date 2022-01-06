Meet the first of NINE babies born at Aylesbury's Stoke Mandeville Hospital on New Year's Day

Aylesbury' s Stoke Mandeville Hospital welcomed NINE new babies into the world on New Year's Day and now you can meet the first.

Mason was the hospital's first newborn of 2022 and he is Georgia Stewart and Oliver Turner's first born.

Weighing 3210g, the baby boy was delivered at 1.27am, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust staff confirmed.

Mason, born on New Years Day 2022

Director of Midwifery Heidi Beddall said: “Congratulations to all the families of our New Year’s Day babies. It’s a real privilege for our maternity teams to welcome the new arrivals.”

Health officials are strongly recommending pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from Covid.

To book an appointment or discuss concerns with professional healthcare workers, people can contact the Antenatal Clinic at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 01296 316227.

Covid vaccinations can be booked on the NHS website here.