Meet the Aylesbury woman hoping to inspire others by battling rare disorder and interviewing Paralympians

A popular influencer from Aylesbury was a special guest on the red carpet in Paris celebrating the Paralympics earlier this summer.

Ella Middleton, who was born in Aylesbury, is hoping to use her story to inspire others with disabilities.

She recently spoke with some of the most inspirational athletes on the planet at a five-day event held at the 2024 Paralympics host city of Paris.

At the invitation of Channel 4 and TikTok, Ella presented a red carpet event, interviewing some of the Games’ competitors. She also got to see some of this year’s spectacular events in person.

Ella Middleton on the red carpet in Paris

She said: "The people I met were pure sunshine. “We should all be given the chance to learn more about every single person performing and their back stories.”

Ella has amassed a large social media following, which has enabled her to enjoy remarkable experiences. But she has overcome plenty of obstacles before attracting 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

She was Diagnosed with colitis at age four she has endured multiple bowel operations. At 11, a life-altering horse-riding accident resulted in a diagnosis of fixed functional dystonia and FND, a rare neurological movement disorder.

Ella raises awareness about dystonia, offering support to newly diagnosed individuals as an ambassador for Dystonia UK. She and her family have raised over £16,000 for the cause, and Ella continues to spread positivity with her powerful quotes, such as "Every disability is an ability" and "Dream, Believe, Achieve."

Ella with a Team GB gold medalist

A long-term goal the Aylesbury influencer, who now lives in Essex, has set is releasing a documentary about disability and the visible and invisible challenges people face.

Ella says of her disability: "It’s made me who I am."

As well as creating posts and content for her tens of thousands of followers, Ella also gives inspirational talks.

Ella’s trip to Paris also included attending a special Channel 4 party at the British Embassy. She said on social media: “[It] was an experience I never thought I’d do and what a party that was.”

She also recently appeared on national broadcaster, GB News, to discuss her disability journey. Her social media handle is @Itsellamidd.