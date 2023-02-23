Meet kings and queens of England at free St George’s Day fayre in Aylesbury

Step back in time at the Discover Bucks Museum on Sunday, April 23, at Aylesbury Town Council’s free St George’s Day Royal Historical Fayre and Parade.

Visitors will have the chance to meet some of the greatest royal figures in English history when Queen Victoria, King Henry VIII and King Charles II, among others, put in an appearance to celebrate the occasion, with special performances during the day.

The event organisers promise royally big laughs thanks to Queen’s Park Arts Centre’s theatre company, Unbound Theatre, who will entertain crowds with their Horrible Histories performances and thrilling storytelling.

St George rides through Aylesbury. Picture: Steve Cook

The indoor Learning Zone will host an assortment of fun games, crafts and activities for the whole family. And should April showers not strike, there will be a chance to play traditional garden games on the museum lawn.

From 3pm in Aylesbury’s Market Square, a Grand Parade will be led by St George with participation from Aylesbury’s Uniformed Youth and Amersham Marching Band.

The Royal Historical Fayre and Parade is the first event in Aylesbury Town Council’s free-to-attend events programme for 2023, which also features Father’s Day favourite Soapbox Derby, Aylesbury on Sea and Parklife Weekend.

The St George’s Day Royal Historical Fayre takes place at the Discover Bucks Museum on Sunday, April 23, from 11am to 3pm, with the parade taking place from 3pm in Market Square. Both events are free to attend.

Queen Victoria. Picture: Steve Cook

For more information about the day including all activities and performance times, visit Aylesbury Town Council’s website.

