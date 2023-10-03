Mayor opens the new Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Buckingham
Due to demand, PQA Buckingham has launched a brand-new academy on Saturday mornings and held an event to celebrate. Children got to sample classes in PQA’s core modules; Comedy and Drama, Musical Theatre and Film and Television, whilst parents had the opportunity to watch their children in action and see how the performing arts can have a huge, positive impact on the lives of young people.
Anja Schaefer, Mayor of Buckingham noted: “I’m always extremely happy to support and welcome people and new businesses in Buckingham; I think it’s really important. And new opportunities for children to do something they love. Lots of wonderful things, it’s not just dance, it’s drama, it’s theatre, it’s making films, so I think there should be something for everybody and for all age groups as well. I wish you a lot of fun today!”
Principal Ryan Van Champion added: “I’m so excited to bring PQA to the young performers of Buckingham and its surrounding villages. As a resident of the town, I want it to reflect the amazing community feel it boasts. So much fun awaits, I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the new academy this September!”
