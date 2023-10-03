News you can trust since 1832
Mayor opens the new Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Buckingham

On Saturday 23rd September, children, family and friends attended the launch of The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Buckingham to watch Cllr. Anja Schaefer, Mayor of Buckingham, cut the ribbon and declare it open.
By Gee LuckhurstContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
Due to demand, PQA Buckingham has launched a brand-new academy on Saturday mornings and held an event to celebrate. Children got to sample classes in PQA’s core modules; Comedy and Drama, Musical Theatre and Film and Television, whilst parents had the opportunity to watch their children in action and see how the performing arts can have a huge, positive impact on the lives of young people.

Anja Schaefer, Mayor of Buckingham noted: “I’m always extremely happy to support and welcome people and new businesses in Buckingham; I think it’s really important. And new opportunities for children to do something they love. Lots of wonderful things, it’s not just dance, it’s drama, it’s theatre, it’s making films, so I think there should be something for everybody and for all age groups as well. I wish you a lot of fun today!”

Principal Ryan Van Champion added: “I’m so excited to bring PQA to the young performers of Buckingham and its surrounding villages. As a resident of the town, I want it to reflect the amazing community feel it boasts. So much fun awaits, I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the new academy this September!”

Principal of PQA Buckingham Ryan Van Champion with Mayor of Buckingham Anja Schaefer.Principal of PQA Buckingham Ryan Van Champion with Mayor of Buckingham Anja Schaefer.
PQA Buckingham is enrolling now, classes run on Saturdays from 9.45am-1pm. Find us at Akeley Wood Senior School, Akeley Wood House, Buckingham, MK18 5AE. For more information or to book a free taster session call 07598 441622, email [email protected] or visit https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/buckingham/.

