Mayor of Buckingham gives thanks for health and care workers at Civic Service

The Mayor of Buckingham held her Civic Service on Saturday, February 12, with the theme of thanksgiving for health and care workers during the pandemic.

The Mayor, Margaret Gateley, invited several workers from local hospitals and care settings to speak about their experiences at the service in St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

They included Dr Gavriel, of The Swan Practice, and Lynn Billingham, the voluntary chaplain at Buckingham Hospital.

The mayor arrives for the service

Guests included the chair of Buckinghamshire Council, Zahir Mohammed, High Sheriff of Bucks George Anson, Deputy Lieutenant of Bucks Carolyn Cumming, Buckingham MP Greg Smith and local mayors.

Councillor Gateley said: “The Civic Service on February 12 at Buckingham Parish Church gave us the opportunity to thank our health and socialcare workers for their fantastic efforts during the difficult time of the pandemic.

"Representatives who came included those from the Swan Practice, Buckingham Community Hospital and many voluntary groups, all of whom brought light and hope during the dark time of Covid restrictions.

"My thanks to all involved, especially Rev Tim Edworthy, who led the service.”

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley at the service

Rev Edworthy, who is the Mayor’s Chaplain, led the dedication prayer:

"We, the people of Buckingham and beyond, rededicate ourselves to the service of others.

"Over the coming year, help us to acknowledge the value of all people - those who are rich and those who are less well off, the young and the old, the articulate and the silent, the active and the isolated, those who are troubled in mind, body or spirit.

"We ask your blessing on all who work for others in our community.

The service at Buckingham Parish Church

"We thank you for the many things that make us proud to call this town our home, and we ask you to continue to bless us with your gifts.