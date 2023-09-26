Mayor of Buckingham encourages children to enter her Christmas Card Contest

News you can trust since 1832
The Mayor of Buckingham is inviting children aged between 4 – 16 years old to design her annual Christmas card. The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Together at Christmas’ and the deadline is Monday 30th October 2023.
Published 26th Sep 2023
If you wish to enter, you can collect a blank template from Buckingham Library or download it from the Town Council’s website: www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/mayors-christmas-card-contest-2023/.

The lucky winners will be chosen and get to join the Mayor, on stage, on Thursday 23rd November, to turn on the town’s Christmas Lights in Buckingham Town Centre. In addition to this, images may be featured in internal communications from the Town Council, including our website, newsletter, and social media channels.

Winners will be chosen from the following four age categories:

• Reception – Year 2

• Year 3 – Year 6

• Year 7 – Year 8

• Year 9 – Year 11

The winning designs will be printed and sold in Buckingham’s Tourist Information Centre to raise money for the Mayor’s Charities: Buckingham Food Bank and Jedidiah UK.

All entries must be returned to Buckingham Library or to the Town Council Office above Buckingham Library, Verney Close, Buckingham, MK18 1JP. You can also email your entries to [email protected].

Thanks to our sponsor BCQ for supporting the project.

Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Anja Schaefer said, “The Christmas card competition is a wonderful Buckingham tradition, and I am really looking forward to receiving lots of different designs”.

