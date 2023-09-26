Mayor of Buckingham encourages children to enter her Christmas Card Contest
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you wish to enter, you can collect a blank template from Buckingham Library or download it from the Town Council’s website: www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/mayors-christmas-card-contest-2023/.
The lucky winners will be chosen and get to join the Mayor, on stage, on Thursday 23rd November, to turn on the town’s Christmas Lights in Buckingham Town Centre. In addition to this, images may be featured in internal communications from the Town Council, including our website, newsletter, and social media channels.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Winners will be chosen from the following four age categories:
• Reception – Year 2
• Year 3 – Year 6
• Year 7 – Year 8
• Year 9 – Year 11
The winning designs will be printed and sold in Buckingham’s Tourist Information Centre to raise money for the Mayor’s Charities: Buckingham Food Bank and Jedidiah UK.
All entries must be returned to Buckingham Library or to the Town Council Office above Buckingham Library, Verney Close, Buckingham, MK18 1JP. You can also email your entries to [email protected].
Thanks to our sponsor BCQ for supporting the project.
Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Anja Schaefer said, “The Christmas card competition is a wonderful Buckingham tradition, and I am really looking forward to receiving lots of different designs”.