Marathon gran from Buckingham raises £2K for hospice that cared for her mum

Retired teacher Hazel Allen, aged 58, got her place in yesterday’s Marathon in the ballot, so didn't need to raise money for charity.

But she thought it was “a brilliant opportunity” to help the hospice that “provided amazing end-of-life care for my mum”.

Hazel, who completed the race in 6 hours 15 minutes, said: “I feel quite achy today but so happy to have been able to do the London Marathon and delighted with the money raised. A Radox bath this morning helped!”

Hazel Allen proudly shows off her medal

The mum of three and grandmother of two added: “It was an amazing day. I've never run a race like it - the support from crowds all the way round, the city of London and the sights were incredible.

"My husband came, and both of my daughters with their fiancées, and several friends. They rushed about London on the tube so they could see me several times.

“It was great because I knew where they would be and it gave me a real boost to know I would be seeing them all.

"My time was considerably slower than when I've run a marathon before, about four years ago, but I've raised over £2,000 for Willen Hospice, so I'm absolutely delighted.”

Willen Hospice cared for Hazel’s mum durng her last days in 2009. Hazel said: “She was only there for a few days but the kindness and professionalism of staff to her and the family has always stayed in my mind.”