Man steals 50-year-old woman's dropped purse in Aylesbury Greggs

Thames Valley Police are on the hunt for the man pictured, as a lady in front of him dropper her purse in Greggs, which he then put in his pocket and ran away with.

At 1:23pm on Thursday 3/10, a woman in her 50's dropped her purse in Gregg's bakery in Market Square, Aylesbury.



A man then picked up her purse, looked around to check if anyone had seen him, put it in his pocket and left the store.

Thames Valley Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who might recognise this man to get in touch."

Call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43190306315

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111