Man seriously injured after collision between van and car on A41 Tring bypass

Road closures have been put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area

By Holly Patel
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:51 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:58 pm

A man has been seriously injured after he was involved in a collision between a van and car on the A41 Tring bypass.

Police were called at 2.53pm today (Friday, July 9) to reports of a collision on the A41 Tring bypass (northbound).

Two vehicles were involved - a blue Volkswagen van and a black Seat Ibiza.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The fire and rescue service and the ambulance service were also called.

"A male has suffered serious injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.

"Road closures have been put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area."