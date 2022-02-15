Man rescued by firefighters after lorry overturns in a ditch in Aylesbury Vale
The articulated lorry was on its side in a ditch
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:03 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:04 am
Fire and ambulance crews were called out after a lorry tipped on to its side in Aylesbury Vale.
A fire crew from Buckingham attended the road traffic collision at Steeple Claydon at around 7.50am yesterday, Monday.
The articulated lorry was on its side in a ditch on Claydon Hill.
Firefighters released a man, who was attended by South Central Ambulance Service.