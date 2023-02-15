Man named and charged with rape, false imprisonment, assault and threats to kill in Aylesbury

A 44-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman and a girl in two separate incidents in Aylesbury in recent days.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Albert Lamb, aged 44, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday (Tuesday, February 14) with four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of burglary dwelling and theft and one count of threats to kill.

The charge relates to two incidents of rape in Aylesbury - one of a woman on Sunday (February 12) and one of a girl on Monday (February 13).

