Man jailed after stealing money and jewellery from property in Aylesbury Vale village
A man has been sentenced after he admitted to burgling a property in an Aylesbury Vale village.
Billy Butler, 26, now residing at HMP Ranby, admitted to stealing from an address in Cublington. Last Monday (27 November), the 26-year-old was sentenced to two years and seven months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court.
Previously, Butler pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and theft. On 18 July between 2pm and 4pm, he stole broke into a property on Ridings Way and took money and jewellery. Butler was arrested the following day and Thames Valley Police has confirmed he was formally charged on 22 September.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily King, part of the Priority Crime Team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Burglary is an offence which we take extremely seriously and will always investigate thoroughly.
“I hope that Butler will use his time in custody productively and reflect on his actions.
“We would like to thank our colleagues at Wiltshire Police who were instrumental in the arrest of Butler and for securing key evidence in this investigation.
“Burglary causes a tremendous amount of upset to victims and communities, and we will tirelessly investigate such offences and bring to justice anybody who commit such crimes.”