Man injured after two vehicle collision in Aylesbury

A man has been injured after a crash in Aylesbury this morning (Monday) involving a car and a lorry. The two vehicle accident happened on Walton Street at 9.15am. Library image All three emergency services were called to the scene of the accident. More on this as we get it.