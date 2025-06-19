Two vehicles collided in Aylesbury today

A man was rushed to hospital following a collision which took place in Aylesbury yesterday.

At around 7.30am, a Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle and a white Volkswagen Polo were involved in a collision on Risborough Road, at the junction of Old Risborough Road in Stoke Mandeville.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a man in his 40s was rushed to hospital as a result of injuries suffered during the crash and remains at the facility.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Carpenter, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision. If you saw anything or have dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting reference number 43250301083”.

“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”