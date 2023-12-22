Man has phone, iPad and bag taken in mugging by masked men outside Aylesbury pub
A man was mugged outside a pub in Aylesbury, surrendering his phone, iPad and rucksack during the incident.
He was behind the Honey Bee pub in Fairford Leys when forced to part with his belongings.
Thames Valley Police believes the incident took place at approximately 7.10pm on Friday (15 December). The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking on the footpath behind the pub when he was approached.
As he approached the wooden bridges, two unknown men came up to him demanding his belongings. One of the offenders had their hand in the pocket of their coat making the victim believe he was carrying a knife.
The victim was told to log out of his accounts on his devices before handing over his phone, iPad and rucksack to the two offenders. The pair then walked down the footpath towards Coldharbour Way.
Thames Valley Police reports that both offenders were described as black men wearing black puffer coats with the hoods up, dark coloured trousers and black face coverings with just their eyes visible.
One is believed to be around six foot tall and roughly 25, while the other is described as around five foot 11 inches tall.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Natasha Ballard-Brown, part of the Thames Valley Police Priority Crime Team based at Aylesbury police station, is calling on people to check security camera or dash-cam footage as they investigate.
“I am appealing for anyone with information about this robbery to please come forward as soon as possible to assist our investigation.
“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation. You can send footage to us via this dedicated online portal.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43230561840.
“Alternatively, you can report information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”