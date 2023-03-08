Man convicted of rape, false imprisonment and threats to kill after attacks on woman and girl in Aylesbury

A man has been convicted of rape, false imprisonment, assault, threats to kill, after a woman and a girl were attacked in Aylesbury in two separate incidents last month.

Albert Lamb, aged 44, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary dwelling and threats to kill at Aylesbury Crown Court today (Wednesday, March 8).

Lamb has been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on a date to be set.

The conviction follows a Thames Valley Police investigation

On February 12, Lamb raped a woman before raping a girl the following day, both in Aylesbury.

He was arrested on February 13, following a Thames Valley Police investigation and charged on February 15.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Tejinder Sidhu said: “Albert Lamb committed horrific crimes against his victims.

“My team, alongside the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), have worked hard in bringing him swiftly to justice, with the evidence leaving no option but to plead guilty

“I am glad that Lamb has pleaded guilty to these offences, as it means the victims won’t have to go through a trial.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and supporting our investigation and their bravery should be recognised.

“I hope this conviction goes some way in giving victims the confidence to come forward to the police.

“Thames Valley Police and the CPS are dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls by identifying and pursuing those who commit these crimes.

“For victims of rape and sexual assault, coming forward and reporting it is incredibly hard, but we urge anyone who has been subjected to these terrible crimes, to speak up, we will believe you and support you throughout the process.”

