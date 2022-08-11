Man caught with a knife in Buckingham due to appear in court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team from Thames Valley Police arrested him just before 1pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, after he was stopped on London Road, Buckingham.

He was found to be in a stolen vehicle and in possession of a lock knife.

He has been charged with eceiving/handling stolen property; possession of a pointed/bladed article in a public place; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker; two charges of fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark; riving a motor dvehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance of a licence.

A man has been charged after being stopped in Buckingham

