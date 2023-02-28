Man carried out string of burglaries in Buckingham including stealing charity boxes

A man has been convicted for a string of burglaries in Buckingham – including stealing charity boxes – following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Danny Rayson, aged 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to five counts of non-dwelling burglary, and one count each of attempted burglary, theft by finding and shoplifting at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 23.

The offences took place mainly at businesses in Buckingham town centre, with one in Oxford. They occurred between January 23 and February 22 this year.

A man has been remanded in custody to appear at court for sentencing

Rayson forced entry to the businesses overnight, using either bodily force or tools. Once inside, he would target cash and charity boxes .

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing on March 23.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Clarke said: “I am pleased that Danny Rayson has pleaded guilty to the charges he faced.

“These offences caused serious damage to businesses and were committed over a short period of time.