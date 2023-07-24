A 44-year-old man has completed an ultra marathon to raise funds for a Bucks-based charity.

Matthew Smith, who lives in Chesham, completed the 100k Race to the Stones on behalf of Citizens Advice Bucks.

Over 15 hours and 50 minutes he ran 100km to raise needed funds for Citizens Advice Bucks.

On the day not only did Matthew have to deal with a staggering distance, but irksome blisters and typically unforgiving British weather which decided to sprinkle thunderstorms into the mix too.

He said: “That was hard! Despite the aching everything, and blisters on top of blisters the Ridgeway is beautiful, but can be a bit rugged. I’m happy with my time but over the moon to actually have got through it in one piece.”

There were times during the run that were a struggle.

“In the tough times knowing that people have supported me really kept me going! It’s for a very good cause- Citizens Advice Bucks helps so many people and it has been my honour to run for them,” Matthew added.

Citizens Advice Bucks is a local charity, helping people find a way forward by providing free, expert and confidential advice and support.

People interested in supporting the charity can contact it via email here.