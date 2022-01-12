Man arrested on suspicion of caravan theft and driving offences in Aylesbury Vale

A man from Wolverhampton has been arrested in Aylesbury Vale on suspicion of theft of caravans and driving offences.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in Thornton on Sunday, January 9.

Officers from Thames Valley Police's Neighbourhood teams have been increasing their patrols in rural areas following a recent increase in criminal activity, where farms are particularly being targeted.

Police patrolling rural areas

These patrols are ongoing.

Yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 11) they noticed a number of insecure farm gates which the force said "could be seen as an attractive point of entry by criminals".

Rural crime is considered a high priority for the local police area, and over the last few weeks local police have had additional support from across the force, including traffic, dog units, proactive teams as well as Thames Valley Police's newly formed Rural Crime Team.