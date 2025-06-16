Man arrested in Thame after young women were approached in 'inappropriate manner'

Thame High Street

An arrest was made in Thame last week after police received reports of a man acting inappropriately in the town centre.

On Thursday between 4:30 and 5:30pm, a man in his 40s was arrested in Thame town centre. His arrest is linked to reports of a man approaching girls in what Thames Valley Police has described as an ‘inappropriate manner’.

It is alleged that the offender was making obscene gestures towards people in Thame High Street.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We would ask that if anyone witnessed this behaviour or believes they were approached by this male to contact the police by calling 101, or making a report online via our website, quoting reference 43250291061.”

They added that the individual who was arrested in connection with the incident is suspected of outraging public decency and was held in custody overnight.