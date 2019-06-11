Man arrested after woman punched during Aylesbury Subway robbery

A man was arrested after a woman was punched during a robbery at the Subway store in Aylesbury town centre yesterday (Monday).

The robbery happened around 3.45pm at the Market Square branch of the takeaway.

A man entered the store and made threats to the victim, a woman in her twenties, and then punched her before taking money from the till and leaving.

The woman sustained reddening to the face but did not require hospital treatment.

A man, aged 30, from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

An eyewitness told us: "A man came in to the shop, who appeared to be really drunk.

"He was rude to members of staff for no reason whatsoever.

"He then started demanding that the member of staff give him money.

"After politely telling him to leave, the man has then punched the member of staff in the face.

"It was an absolute disgrace.

"He went on to steal money from the till.

"It looked as though he just went to the off license to buy booze, but was nicked before he got very far."

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jemma Tamplin said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident.

“The victim in this case was fortunately not seriously hurt, but she is very shaken by incident.

“We have started a thorough investigation to establish what happened.

“If you have any details which could help with this case, please get in touch.”

Please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190174963 or make a report online.