Man arrested after tractor stolen in Midlands is found in Aylesbury Vale village
Local police officers were tipped off by officers from Leicestershire and Rutland
A tractor stolen from the Leicestershire and Rutland policing area was discovered by police near Princes Risborough late last night (Tuesday, January 24).
Officers from the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce found the stolen New Holland Agriculture vehicle in the Longwick area, following a tip-off from the Leicestershire & Rutland Rural Policing Team.
One man was arrested on suspicion of theft and is in custody in Milton Keynes, awaiting processing.